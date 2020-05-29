Menu
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX I 8 PASSENGER

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX I 8 PASSENGER

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,021KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5037933
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H40EB502728
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 Honda Odyssey EX I AUTO I ALLOY I  HEATED SEATS I 8 PASSENGERS  I  BLACK WITH  INTERIOR GREY I  CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN   ***$13999***

 

You're going to love this 2014 Honda Odyssey EX

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2014 Honda Odyssey EX. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

 

Features: 2014 Honda Odyssey EX  comes fully equipped with : POWER SLIDING DOORS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS-DRIVER &PASSENGER, 8 PASSENGER,CRUISE CONTROL,POWER STEERING,AIR CONDITIONING,POWER WINDOWS,AM/FM/CD,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS  and much more to list!

 

 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this

 

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

 2 year power train warranty

 

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 

WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM

 

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection

