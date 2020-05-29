+ taxes & licensing
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 Honda Odyssey EX I AUTO I ALLOY I HEATED SEATS I 8 PASSENGERS I BLACK WITH INTERIOR GREY I CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN ***$13999***
You're going to love this 2014 Honda Odyssey EX
Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2014 Honda Odyssey EX. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.
Features: 2014 Honda Odyssey EX comes fully equipped with : POWER SLIDING DOORS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS-DRIVER &PASSENGER, 8 PASSENGER,CRUISE CONTROL,POWER STEERING,AIR CONDITIONING,POWER WINDOWS,AM/FM/CD,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS and much more to list!
Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this
BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!
* Car Proof Report Available!
* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit
* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)
*Please contact us for more info.
2 year power train warranty
LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5
