2014 Honda Pilot

159,082 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2014 Honda Pilot

2014 Honda Pilot

No Accidents | EX-L | 4WD |8 Seater

2014 Honda Pilot

No Accidents | EX-L | 4WD |8 Seater

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,082KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9965747
  Stock #: 1669
  VIN: 5FNYF4H52EB501036

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 159,082 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
 
- Grey Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- AWD,
- Cruise Control,
- Garage Opener,
- Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,
- Parking Assist,
- Sun Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera, 
- Dual zone Air Conditioning, 
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Front Heated seats,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- CD Player,
- Remote Start,
- Rear Power lift Door,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
- Tinted Windows
and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
 
Please give us a call (905) 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca
Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

