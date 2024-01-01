$18,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
Used
197,958KM
VIN 5FPYK1F56EB502307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 197,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Beautiful Blue on Grey Leather Interior 2014 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 4WD! Clean in and out. Regularly serviced. Has 197,958 Kms. Runs great. No issues. FULLY LOADED with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, A/C, CD/AUX, Trailer Hitch, Roof Rack, Tonneau Cover, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $18,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
2014 Honda Ridgeline