Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Hyundai Elantra

149,542 KM

Details Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
149,542KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AEXEH511348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL for sale in Brampton, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL 233,192 KM $4,799 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Brampton, ON
2009 Hyundai Elantra GL 98,198 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S 221,561 KM $3,799 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra