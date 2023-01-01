Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

65,687 KM

Details Description Features

$16,510

+ tax & licensing
$16,510

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$16,510

+ taxes & licensing

65,687KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434237
  • Stock #: 187529
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9EG187529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,687 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE WITH LOW LOW KM! COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU EXTRA LIKE LIKE OTHERS DO! ITS INCLUDED IN OUR PRICE! FINANCING AVAILABLE THROUGH BANKS AND PRIVATE LENDERS WITH OPEN LOANS THAT CAN BE PAID AT ANY TIME WITH NO PENALTY! PRIME RATES! ALL WEHEEL DRIVE WITH HEATED SEATS GET READY FOR WINTER AND HAVE NO WORRIES BE PREPARED!! HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL, comes with both keys new CAR DEALER TRADE IN ..

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio 3.648
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P235/65 R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System
lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
300 kgs

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

