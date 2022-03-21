Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Infiniti Q50

127,225 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti Q50

2014 Infiniti Q50

PREMIUM AWD | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Infiniti Q50

PREMIUM AWD | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

  1. 1661018864
  2. 1661018862
  3. 1661018869
  4. 1661018869
  5. 1661018864
  6. 1661018868
  7. 1661018864
  8. 1661018863
  9. 1661018869
  10. 1661018887
  11. 1661018866
  12. 1661018864
  13. 1661018868
  14. 1661018866
  15. 1661018868
  16. 1661018868
  17. 1661018868
  18. 1661018867
  19. 1661018869
  20. 1661018867
  21. 1661018867
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968858
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR8EM682662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,225 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL

SPECIAL PRICING BASED ON FINANCE 

CALL FOR PRICE

Certification and e-testing are available for six hundred and ninety nine dollars. ***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic.

***Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. Please contact dealer for Cash prices. Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2021 Honda Accord Sp...
 22,790 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 50,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 81,748 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory