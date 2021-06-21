+ taxes & licensing
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Leather | Bluetooth | RearCamera | Heated Seats | Push Button Start | Sunroof!!! | By Appointment Only
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is proudly presented for only $19,488 Plus HST and Licensing! The car is loaded with Leather, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD, AC, Rear View Camera, Power Lift Gate, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory, Alloy Wheels, Alloys, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
