2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

116,416 KM

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Limited

Limited

Location

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

116,416KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7486752
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG2EC308407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Leather | Bluetooth | RearCamera | Heated Seats | Push Button Start | Sunroof!!! | By Appointment Only 

 

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is proudly presented for only $19,488 Plus HST and Licensing! The car is loaded with Leather, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD, AC, Rear View Camera, Power Lift Gate, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory, Alloy Wheels, Alloys, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

