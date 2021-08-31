Menu
2014 Lexus CT 200h

169,000 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2014 Lexus CT 200h

2014 Lexus CT 200h

Hybrid

2014 Lexus CT 200h

Hybrid

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7950209
  • Stock #: LHB6
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH6E2174257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LHB6
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 LEXUS CT 200 h LOADED WITH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF ALLOY WHEELS COMES CERTIFED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

