2014 Lexus IS 350

Check out this rare 2014 Lexus IS350 RWD with No Accidents!! One of the last few RWD in all of Canada's after Lexus has stop manufacturing the infamous RWD models!! The car is fully loaded with navi/back up camera/lane collision warning/ sunroof/ sport mode and much more!! *Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales, providing 18 years of reliable service and located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs, no matter good or bad credit and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory*!!* Our customers happiness, is our happiness! Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the vehicle 905-463-1706
