2014 Lexus IS 350

97,140 KM

$23,700

+ tax & licensing
$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

2014 Lexus IS 350

2014 Lexus IS 350

4dr Sdn RWD

2014 Lexus IS 350

4dr Sdn RWD

Location

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

97,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6206004
  • VIN: JTHBE1D25E5002265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this rare 2014 Lexus IS350 RWD with No Accidents!! One of the last few RWD in all of Canada's after Lexus has stop manufacturing the infamous RWD models!! The car is fully loaded with navi/back up camera/lane collision warning/ sunroof/ sport mode and much more!! *Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales, providing 18 years of reliable service and located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs, no matter good or bad credit and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory*!!* Our customers happiness, is our happiness! Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the vehicle 905-463-1706

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
RWD

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-XXXX

905-463-1706

