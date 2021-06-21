Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

124,950 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Location

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

124,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492242
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY5E0413614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,950 KM

Vehicle Description

The perfect SUV that's cheap on gas and as a bonus comes loaded with Mazda's SkyActive Technology package with backup cam+sunroof + parking sensors + Bose surround system and so much more!! Another bonus with this car being accident free! All of our cars come certified with no additional costs, to meet all of your needs! **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs that being loans or financing with the banks or third party's and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory. We accept all credit scores good or bad!** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706. Check us out at www.powerauto.ca for more of our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

