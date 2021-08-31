Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA6

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

TOURING

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7684453
  • Stock #: MZ6
  • VIN: JM1GJ1V69E1119360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MAZDA 6 SKYACTIVE TECHNOLOGY LOADED WITH LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAMERA-NAVIGATION-SMART KEY ENTRY-ALLOY WHEELS,COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENCE WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

SKY ACTIVE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

2014 Mazda MAZDA6 TO...
 176,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 79,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Rogue S
 153,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory