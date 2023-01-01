Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA6

87,354 KM

Details Description Features

$16,910

+ tax & licensing
$16,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Man GS SUNROOF

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Man GS SUNROOF

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$16,910

+ taxes & licensing

87,354KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9962861
  Stock #: 117668
  VIN: JM1GJ1V65E1117668

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 87,354 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW KM JUST TRADED IN! COMES FULLY CERTIFED FOR THIS SALE PRICE! COMES WITH TWO SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS INCLUDED ONE FOR SUMMER AND ONE FOR WINTER. CHECK THE CARFAX FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS FROM MAZDA DEALER! WE STAND IN FRONT AND BEHIND ALL OUR SALES ! FINANCING IS STILL AVAILABLE CHECK OUR WEBSITE OUT CAAUTOSALES.CA FOR COMPLETE INFO AND CARFAX REPORT, SOLD WITH BOTH SETS OF KEYS, LOTS OF EXTRAS ON THIS LITTLE BABY!!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires: P225/55R17 AS -inc: TPMS
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Additional Features

Wheels: 17 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: SKYACTIV-G 2.5L DOHC I4
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
automatic level control for volume
USB and auxiliary audio input
Radio: AM/FM/HD ETR CD Player w/MP3 Capability -inc: 6 speakers
5.8 colour touchscreen audio display
HMI Commander and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

