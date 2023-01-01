2014 Mazda MAZDA6

$16,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 3 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9962861

9962861 Stock #: 117668

117668 VIN: JM1GJ1V65E1117668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,354 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Tires: P225/55R17 AS -inc: TPMS Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Additional Features Wheels: 17 Alloy Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Bluetooth w/Audio Profile 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Engine: SKYACTIV-G 2.5L DOHC I4 Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control automatic level control for volume USB and auxiliary audio input Radio: AM/FM/HD ETR CD Player w/MP3 Capability -inc: 6 speakers 5.8 colour touchscreen audio display HMI Commander and steering wheel mounted audio controls

