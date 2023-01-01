2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
GREAT LOOKING CAR ALL WHEEL DRIVE! WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA WITH BLIND SPOT DETECTION, comes with both keys ALWAYS CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN our PRICE! FINANCING IS STILL AVAILABLE PLEASE FILL OUT OUR APPLICATION ONLINE IF NEEDED. LOVE THE MERCEDES RED! GREAT FOR SNOW AND DECENT KM FOR THE YEAR. cumstomer was driving back and forth from the usa so hiway km only. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE BY CUSTOMER. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

153,254 KM

$13,910

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$13,910

+ taxes & licensing

153,254KM
Used
VIN WDDGF8AB3EA965325

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,254 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT LOOKING CAR ALL WHEEL DRIVE! WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA WITH BLIND SPOT DETECTION, comes with both keys ALWAYS CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN our PRICE! FINANCING IS STILL AVAILABLE PLEASE FILL OUT OUR APPLICATION ONLINE IF NEEDED. LOVE THE MERCEDES RED! GREAT FOR SNOW AND DECENT KM FOR THE YEAR. cumstomer was driving back and forth from the usa so hiway km only. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE BY CUSTOMER.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Audio Theft Deterrent

2.87 Axle Ratio
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Tires: P225/45R17 Fr & P245/40R17 Rr Perf. AS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: auto stop/start function
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
7.5 Front Wheels and 8.5 Rear Wheels w/Silver Accents
armrest w/storage compartment
seatbelt height adjustment and NECK-PRO headrests
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's side lumbar support

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-XXXX

905-796-2800

$13,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class