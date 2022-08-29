$21,900+ tax & licensing
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
98,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9173521
- Stock #: MRC6
- VIN: WDDGF8JB9EA958458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 C350 4MATIC IS EQUIPPED WITH 3.5L 24V DOHC V6 LEATHERETT HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA DUAL EXHAUST PUSH BUTTON START 17" BLACK ALLOY RIMS & MUCH MORE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
