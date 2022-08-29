Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9173521
  Stock #: MRC6
  VIN: WDDGF8JB9EA958458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 C350 4MATIC IS EQUIPPED WITH 3.5L 24V DOHC V6 LEATHERETT HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA DUAL EXHAUST PUSH BUTTON START 17" BLACK ALLOY RIMS & MUCH MORE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

