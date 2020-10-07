+ taxes & licensing
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7
416-509-3058
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 V6 170"
Power locks, power windows, air conditioning, bluetooth and more.
Mileage: 231333 km
Price: $22995
HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.
For carfax history please visit the link below.
CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports
For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.
Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed
We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7
