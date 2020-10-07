Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

231,333 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 170"

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 170"

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

231,333KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6174657
  • VIN: WD3BE8CC7E5863171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 231,333 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 V6 170"

Power locks, power windows, air conditioning, bluetooth and more.

Mileage: 231333 km

Price: $22995

HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For carfax history please visit the link below.

CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

