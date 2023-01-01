2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...

$13,810 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 4 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10171779

10171779 Stock #: 605800

605800 VIN: 4A4AJ4AU2EE605800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,489 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P225/55R18 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 60 L Fuel Tank 6.466 Axle Ratio 530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Additional Features GVWR: 1 Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheels: 18 x 7JJ Aluminum-Alloy Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Door Panel Insert 970 kgs (4 343 lbs)

