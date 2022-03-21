$9,900+ tax & licensing
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
SL
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
205,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8786561
- Stock #: ALT99
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP6EN232708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 ALTIMA 2.5 SL MODEL WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR,FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER -SUN FROOF-NAVIGATION-BACK UP CAMERA-PUSH BUTTON START-BLIND SPOT ASSIST-HEATED SEATS & MIRRORS COMES CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
