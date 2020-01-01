Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,405KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4465491
  • VIN: 5n1at2mm8ec754981
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Navigation | Bluetooth | 360 Degree Camera | 7 Passenger | Heated Seats | Panasonic Roof | Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

2014 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is proudly presented for only $13,988 Plus HST and Licensing! Powered by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder which produces a feisty 170hp while paired with a seamless Xtronic CVT. This sure-footed All Wheel Drive combination provides a comfortable ride and supreme handling that takes you down the road with authority. The striking exterior of our Rogue includes sporty LED daytime running lamps, smart auto headlights, a power liftgate, alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, a rear spoiler, and power mirrors w/LED turn signal indicators.

Climb inside the premium interior of our SV that's fitted with soft-touch materials, heated front seats, Nissan intelligent key w/push-button start, an advanced drive assist display, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, a 360 degrees rearview Camera. Bring your tunes along for the ride with our AM/FM/CD audio system featuring a colour display, available satellite radio, and a USB connection port.

Safety is a top priority for Nissan with its six airbags, zone-body construction, vehicle dynamic control w/traction control and a tire-pressure monitoring system w/individual tire pressure display, blind spot indicator, and much much more! Add some driving fun and versatility to your day with our sleek and sporty Rogue!

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

