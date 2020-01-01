Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Navigation | Bluetooth | 360 Degree Camera | 7 Passenger | Heated Seats | Panasonic Roof | Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only



**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title



Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED



2014 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is proudly presented for only $13,988 Plus HST and Licensing! Powered by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder which produces a feisty 170hp while paired with a seamless Xtronic CVT. This sure-footed All Wheel Drive combination provides a comfortable ride and supreme handling that takes you down the road with authority. The striking exterior of our Rogue includes sporty LED daytime running lamps, smart auto headlights, a power liftgate, alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, a rear spoiler, and power mirrors w/LED turn signal indicators.



Climb inside the premium interior of our SV that's fitted with soft-touch materials, heated front seats, Nissan intelligent key w/push-button start, an advanced drive assist display, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, a 360 degrees rearview Camera. Bring your tunes along for the ride with our AM/FM/CD audio system featuring a colour display, available satellite radio, and a USB connection port.



Safety is a top priority for Nissan with its six airbags, zone-body construction, vehicle dynamic control w/traction control and a tire-pressure monitoring system w/individual tire pressure display, blind spot indicator, and much much more! Add some driving fun and versatility to your day with our sleek and sporty Rogue!



Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.