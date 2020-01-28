60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Navigation | Bluetooth | 360 Degree Camera | Beige Leather Seats | Heated Seats | Panasonic Roof | Low KMs!!! | Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
2014 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is proudly presented for only $15,495 Plus HST and Licensing! Powered by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder which produces a feisty 170hp while paired with a seamless Xtronic CVT. This sure-footed All Wheel Drive combination provides a comfortable ride and supreme handling that takes you down the road with authority. The striking exterior of our Rogue includes sporty LED daytime running lamps, smart auto headlights, a power liftgate, alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, a rear spoiler, and power mirrors w/LED turn signal indicators.
Climb inside the premium interior of our premium SL that's fitted with beautiful bright leather with heated front seats, Nissan intelligent key w/push-button start, an advanced drive assist display, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, a 360 degrees rearview Camera. Bring your tunes along for the ride with our AM/FM/CD audio system featuring a colour display, available satellite radio, and a USB connection port.
Safety is a top priority for Nissan with its six airbags, zone-body construction, vehicle dynamic control w/traction control and a tire-pressure monitoring system w/individual tire pressure display, blind spot indicator, and much much more! Add some driving fun and versatility to your day with our sleek and sporty Rogue!
Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8