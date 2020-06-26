+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
| ALL WHEEL DRIVE | Bluetooth | | Heated Seats | Panasonic Roof | Low KMs!!! | Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD is proudly presented for only $13,480 Plus HST and Licensing!
Powered by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder which produces a feisty 170hp while paired with a seamless Xtronic CVT. This sure-footed All Wheel Drive combination provides a comfortable ride and supreme handling that takes you down the road with authority. The striking exterior of our Rogue includes sporty LED daytime running lamps, smart auto headlights, a power liftgate, alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, a rear spoiler, and power mirrors w/LED turn signal indicators.
