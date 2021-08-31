2014 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 4 8 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7594351

7594351 Stock #: 14-02693

14-02693 VIN: 5N1AT2ML4EC802693

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,484 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features CVT

