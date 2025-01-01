Menu
2014 NISSAN SENTRA, CLEAN CAR 

Air conditioning, keyless entry, 4speaker AM/FM/CD/USB/aux setup, electroluminescent gauges, power windows and much more

BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  

WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. 

Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  

-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
   
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
.      VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION   
www.vaultmotors.ca 

1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3  
 
Telephone 905-281-3030 

Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM
Sunday Appointment

2014 Nissan Sentra

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn S

Watch This Vehicle
12959802

2014 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn S

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2014 NISSAN SENTRA, CLEAN CAR 

Air conditioning, keyless entry, 4speaker AM/FM/CD/USB/aux setup, electroluminescent gauges, power windows and much more

BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  


WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. 


Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.


All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  


#TeamVault #FamilyCars #SportsCars #Honda #Toyota #Hyundai #Nissan #BMW #Mercedes #Volkswagen #Porsche #Acura #Mississauga #Toronto #Showroom


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

 

We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association

.      VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION  

www.vaultmotors.ca


1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3 

 

Telephone 905-281-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM

Sunday Appointment

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vault Motors

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Call Dealer

905-450-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

2014 Nissan Sentra