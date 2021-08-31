Menu
2014 RAM 1500

183,139 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SPORTS CREW CAB 149" 4WD LIFTED SUSPENTION $$21999

2014 RAM 1500

SPORTS CREW CAB 149" 4WD LIFTED SUSPENTION $$21999

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,139KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7736412
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UTXES253355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,139 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500 SPORTS CREW CAB STD BED 149" I HEMI ENGINE | LIFTED SUSPENTION I 4X4 | BIG TIRES 325/60/20 I RED EXTERIOR WITH BLACK INTERIOR I 4 DOORS | TOWING PACKAGE | 5 SEATER I 149"  I 4WD I CERTIFIED I $$$21999

 

BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 *2 year power train warranty

 *LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 *WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.NET

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

