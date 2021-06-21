Menu
2014 RAM 2500

250,500 KM

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 169" 8FT BOX /6MONTHS WARRANTY

2014 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 169" 8FT BOX /6MONTHS WARRANTY

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

250,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7367960
  • Stock #: EB20210629
  • VIN: 3C6TR5JT9EG248816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # EB20210629
  • Mileage 250,500 KM

Vehicle Description

RAM 2500!! 4x4! 8FT BOX, 5.7 HEMI, BEAUTIFUL TRUCK!!! VERY VERY CLEAN NOO ACCIDENTS, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, FREE COPY OF CLEAN CARFAX!! 


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

