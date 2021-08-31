Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 3500

342,570 KM

Details Description Features

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 3500

2014 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 169" SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 169" SLT

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

  1. 7804992
  2. 7804992
  3. 7804992
  4. 7804992
  5. 7804992
  6. 7804992
  7. 7804992
  8. 7804992
  9. 7804992
  10. 7804992
  11. 7804992
  12. 7804992
  13. 7804992
  14. 7804992
  15. 7804992
  16. 7804992
  17. 7804992
  18. 7804992
  19. 7804992
  20. 7804992
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

342,570KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7804992
  • Stock #: 261896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 261896
  • Mileage 342,570 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ram 3500 4X4 6.4L GAS, runs and drive good lots of highway kilometers
CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XgXjvzH%2f2JphqC%2f6tNtskYkrfsyRkh9C
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$24,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday By Appointment Only call (647)-927-5252
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2014 RAM 3500 4WD Cr...
 342,570 KM
$24,950 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Transit Co...
 319,598 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory