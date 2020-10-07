Menu
2014 RAM ProMaster

238,200 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2014 RAM ProMaster

2014 RAM ProMaster

2500 High RF

2014 RAM ProMaster

2500 High RF

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

238,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6206952
  • Stock #: |Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 238,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 High Roof, 12 FOOT LONG 6 ½ height,  
CERTIFIED & 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HXrFmUPZV+uDIaNa98eZGQ3Sz5lFHWP9
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$17,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM
Sunday Closed

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (647)-927-5252

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

