2014 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry SE SPORTS /NAV**BACKUP CAM**

2014 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry SE SPORTS /NAV**BACKUP CAM**

Acez Auto Sales

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-872-7367

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 248,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4895310
  • Stock #: PR20200423
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK2FU350778
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

TOYOTA CAMRY 4 cyl/ Navigation/Leather/Camera, LOADED WITH EVERYTHINGS, SOLD WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE. ALL THE SERVICES UP TO DATE WITH TOYOTA. COMES WITH BOTH SETS OF TIRES/RIMS. CLEAN NO ACCIDENT


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle Price includes Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $199. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-872-7367

