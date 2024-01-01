$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN MAN CE
2014 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN MAN CE
Location
PBX Motors
11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6
905-497-3100
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,285KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BURHE2EC055919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,285 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 ToyotaCorolla 4dr Sdn Man CE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance
Exterior
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEVII)
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From PBX Motors
2011 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD 0 $11,000 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE FWD 172,400 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT 214,050 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Email PBX Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
PBX Motors
11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6
Call Dealer
905-497-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
PBX Motors
905-497-3100
2014 Toyota Corolla