Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3>2014 Toyota</h3><div>Corolla 4dr Sdn Man CE</div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1729604062378_435284237404191 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2014 Toyota Corolla

169,285 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

Location

PBX Motors

11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6

905-497-3100

Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,285KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2EC055919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,285 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 ToyotaCorolla 4dr Sdn Man CE

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEVII)
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From PBX Motors

Used 2011 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD 0 $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE FWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE FWD 172,400 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT for sale in Brampton, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT W/2LT 214,050 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email PBX Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
PBX Motors

PBX Motors

11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6

Call Dealer

905-497-XXXX

(click to show)

905-497-3100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

PBX Motors

905-497-3100

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla