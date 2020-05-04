Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1589579540
  2. 1589579473
  3. 1589579473
  4. 1589579540
  5. 1589579540
  6. 1589579540
  7. 1589579540
  8. 1589579540
  9. 1589579540
  10. 1589579540
  11. 1589579540
  12. 1589579540
  13. 1589579540
Contact Seller

$9,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,380KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4981893
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5EC196435
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*NO ACCIDENTS* *CERTIFIED* *BRAND NEW TIRES* * BACK UP CAMERA* *CERTIFIED*
DONT MISS OUT ON THIS 2014 TOYOTA COROLLA FOR ONLY $10,480 PLUS HST AND LICENSING LOADED! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER TRUNK, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUX/USB AND MORE! Professionally detailed and safety certified with brand new brakes, vehicle ready to go. 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 139,500 KM
$4,480 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra S
 20,800 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
 55,840 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Send A Message