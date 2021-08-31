2014 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,750 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

7984680 VIN: 2T1BURHEXEC103635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

