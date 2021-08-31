Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

190,000 KM

$12,750

+ tax & licensing
$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7984680
  VIN: 2T1BURHEXEC103635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

One owner, well kept, extra clean inside out, 2014 Toyota Corolla LE, grey exterior on grey cloth interior, loaded with Bluetooth, back up camera, heated seats, USB, auxiliary input, and more.

Mileage: 190000 km
Price: $ 12750

Financing is available.
HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.
For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

