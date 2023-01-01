Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

162,162 KM

Details

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

162,162KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9594922
  • Stock #: 99B7EC
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9EC162210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 162,162 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival! Blue Toyota Corolla S! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN in and out. NO RUST. 1.8L great on gas and very reliable! Only 162,612 Kms. Loaded with backup camera, heated seats, spoiler, remote starter, power windows, power locks, power side mirrors, keyless entry, Bluetooth, CD/AUX, iPod/USB, power trunk release, steering wheel audio and phone controls!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $14,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call or Text : 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-XXXX

647-631-8755

