Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,334KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4387590
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV8EW105905
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One owner, clean Carfax history report, well kept, extra clean inside out, grey exterior on black cloth interior. Loaded with back up camera, blutooth, heated seats, heated windshield, auxiliary input, USB port, roof racks and much more.


For Carfax history report please visit the link below.  


https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=HqAcfh7ybrJjT55d9PmwxUTkshz1XC07


 


Price includes safety.


Financing and extended warranty is available.


HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.


For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.


 


We are located:


164 Queen St West


Brampton ON L6X1A7


Cartownmotors.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Town Motors

2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 169,885 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 71,900 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Tacoma
 196,012 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-509-XXXX

(click to show)

416-509-3058

Send A Message