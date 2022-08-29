Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

186,370 KM

Details Description

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

186,370KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9118990
  • Stock #: 10A782
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV2EW151232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 186,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Grey on Black 2014 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD. One Owner! 2.5L 4 cylinder, great on gas and very reliable vehicle. Very clean in and out. No rust on body. 186,370 kms, runs excellent with no issues. Loaded with Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alarm, CD/MP3/WMA, AUX and USB, Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls, and Cruise Control!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $16,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

