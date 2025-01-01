$20,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$20,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,799KM
VIN 5TDDK3DC5ES090428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 177,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! Beautiful Shoreline Blue Pearl on Light Grey Leather interior 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD! 7 seater. Very clean in and out. No rust on body. Has 177,799 kms. Runs excellent with no issues. Very smooth. Fully loaded with backup camera, sunroof, bluetooth, cd/aux/usb, leather seats, dual power sliding doors with remote, power seats, heated seats, power tailgate, captain reclining seats, rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, a/c, keyless entry, alloy wheels, and more!
