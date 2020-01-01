Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Location

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

Contact Seller

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4469949
  • Stock #: 1196
  • VIN: WBA3C3C52FP663693
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

** ACCIDENT FREE **CERTIFIED** CLEAN CARFAX**
2015 BMW 320I XDRIVE .WHITE ON BLACK LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION,BACKUP SENSORS,LEATHER SEATS , BLUETOOTH , HEATED FRONT SEATS ,GLOSS BACK ALLOY WHEELS , MEMORY SEAT ,TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS GO & MUCH MORE ……..

All vehicles come with a FREE ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK ** History report.
All vehicles Are Professionally Detailed and 100 % Canadian vehicles .

SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .

** FINANCING AVAILABLE ** For all the Vehicles* .
**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE.
WE CAN'T WAIT TO MEET YOU AND WELCOME YOU TO ORANGE FINE CARS ! WE LOOK FORWARD TO BUILDING A TRUSTED RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU SOON!!

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS ** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
Selling price does not include HST and Licensing Fee .

Please contact us at :
Cell - 647 797 0001
Office - 905 499 4777
Toll Free - 1(844) 394 4414

Orange Fine Cars
69 Eastern Avenue , Suite # 210
Brampton , ON , L6W-1X9
Conveniently located near Queen and Kennedy.

Hours of operation :
Mon To Fri : 10AM 7 PM
Sat : 11 AM -5 PM
(Sunday By Appointment only)
@orangefinecars
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

