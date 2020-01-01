2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**CERTIFIED ** CLEAN CARFAX... ACCIDENT FREE *

2015 CHEVY CRUZE LT AUTO , GOLDEN ON BLACK .BEST VALUE FOR MONEY . LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE EQUIPPED WITH BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY , AIR CONDITIONING , POWER WINDOWS , KEYLESS ENTRY ,POWER LOCKS , POWER STEERING & MUCH MORE …….



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

