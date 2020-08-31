2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.