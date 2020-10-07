Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

112,395 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1LT

1LT

Moga Motorz

19 Clark Blvd, Brampton, ON L6W 1X4

416-566-2277

112,395KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 1g1pc5sb7f7260776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,395 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT Accident Free, Remote starter, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Windows ,Power Locks, Excellent condition. 

Clean Carfax 

Certified 

$7990+tax & licensing 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Moga Motorz

Moga Motorz

19 Clark Blvd, Brampton, ON L6W 1X4

416-566-2277

