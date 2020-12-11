Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

170,655 KM

$9,890

+ tax & licensing
$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

Moga Motorz

416-566-2277

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Moga Motorz

19 Clark Blvd, Brampton, ON L6W 1X4

416-566-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

170,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6329793
  VIN: 1g1pe5sbxf7103639

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 170,655 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS auto,No accident, One owner, Excellent condition, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Backup camera, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Power seats, Heated seats, Excellent condition. 

One owner 

No accident 

Clean Carfax 

Fully certified 

$9890+tax & licensing 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moga Motorz

Moga Motorz

19 Clark Blvd, Brampton, ON L6W 1X4

