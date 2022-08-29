Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9079402
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB7F7240057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 cruze white on black interior 1.4L engine with turbo ,automatic trani back up camera bluetooth comes certified,90 days in shop bumper to bumper warranty.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

