2015 Chevrolet Equinox

60,000 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8753468

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevy Equinox LTZ, AWD, 60K Kms, Black Leather Inteior,

Navigation, Reverse Cam, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloys,

Accident Repaired,

CERTIFIED $16995 +HST +LICENSING,

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

