2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
Location
Empire Motorz
6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevy Equinox LTZ, AWD, 60K Kms, Black Leather Inteior,
Navigation, Reverse Cam, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloys,
Accident Repaired,
CERTIFIED $16995 +HST +LICENSING,
We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).
No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at
Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun Closed
