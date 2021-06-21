Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

87,698 KM

Details Description Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

WT

Location

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

87,698KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7497633
  • Stock #: 4X4|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 4X4|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY
  • Mileage 87,698 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4X4 Double Cab 5.3L 8-Cylinde, CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED.

 

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3O1rS7PScNlXaU4XlT61CH3O8QiPUKlk

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$39,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 

 

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM

 

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hooks
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor

