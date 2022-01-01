+ taxes & licensing
647-927-5252
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4X4 Double Cab 5.3L 8-Cylinde, CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED.
CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3O1rS7PScNlXaU4XlT61CH3O8QiPUKlk
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$25,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM
If you have any further questions please call (416)-828-2144 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (416)-828-2144
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7