Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

Contact Seller

$16,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4707093
  • Stock #: 1207
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG3FH824756
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**CERTIFIED ** CLEAN CARFAX **ACCIDENT FREE **LOW KILOMETERS**

2015 DODGE CHARGER SXT RWD  (CUSTOM EXHAUST , GRAPHICS ON THE CAR) THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION  ,REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION , HEATED  SEATS , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY  WHEELS,   KEYLESS ENTRY  & Much more ……..

 Vehicle comes with a  FREE ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK **  History report.

 All Vehicles Are Professionally Detailed  and 100 % Canadian vehicles .

SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .

**  FINANCING AVAILABLE  ** For all the Vehicles* .

**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

Please Stop by to see this Beautiful vehicle , Take it for a test Drive and let our Friendly Associates help you Throughout your purchase .

WE ARE OMVIC  AND UCDA MEMBERS  ** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE  **

SELLING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING FEE.

Please  contact us at :

Cell    - 647 797  0001 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orange Fine Cars

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 63,450 KM
$16,699 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 127,250 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 123,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

647-797-XXXX

(click to show)

647-797-0001

Send A Message