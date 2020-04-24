Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad V6 AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad V6 AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Sale Price

$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,525KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4934601
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGGXFT522319
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas by helping customers find a car that suits them best. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make the car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca. All prices are price plus taxes,licensing,financing on approved credit. 

Gray with black Leather  interior, Sunroof, Alloys, Navigation, DVD, Blue tooth, AWD, 7 seater, Heated seats, Back up Camera , Air Conditioning, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows Clean Car Fax and  Lot of Options! Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

