2015 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 273,783KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4856733
  • Stock #: 4X4|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner, XLT, Crew Cab, 4X4, 2.7L Eco Boost Engine, Great condition, Side Step, Engine and Tranny running smooth, highway kilometers. 

CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=U6QokGD33ckZUSc0yhQjRqGzI4z6z91K
All-In Price
$16,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY!
Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.
https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Sat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (647)-927-5252

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

