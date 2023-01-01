2015 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 7 , 8 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10417146

10417146 Stock #: A54863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # A54863

Mileage 257,855 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.