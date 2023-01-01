Menu
2015 Ford F-250

257,855 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty 4WD SuperCab

2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty 4WD SuperCab

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

257,855KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10417146
  • Stock #: A54863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A54863
  • Mileage 257,855 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-250 XL 4X4 8FT 6.2L Gas with 257,855km. Runs and drives strong, 6-Passenger, Certified and comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax Clean copy and paste link below: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ii+GEpE0fH7mirluUsHdApHlbZ2ZymaP


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$21,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

