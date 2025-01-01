2015 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

$19,950+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 221,140 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4x4 6.2L GAS Crew Cab 8Ft Bed with 221,140 original kilometers. Beautiful chrome trim with nice aftermarket rims. 6-Passenger and certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=phJBvbBhnllQydSafIkjRzeD8b84Gin+
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$19,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
