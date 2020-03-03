Menu
2015 Freightliner Day Cab

Cascadia

2015 Freightliner Day Cab

Cascadia

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 818,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4774470
  • VIN: 3AKJGEDVXFDGN0792
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Day Cab
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARPFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • 10 Speed Eaton
  • Detroit 455HP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

