$20,499
+ taxes & licensing
Brampton Auto Center
647-631-8755
2015 GMC Yukon XL
SLE
Location
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
243,440KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10518927
- Stock #: E5A056
- VIN: 1GKS2GKC5FR692395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 243,440 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $20,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
