2015 GMC Yukon XL

$20,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 3 , 4 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10518927

10518927 Stock #: E5A056

E5A056 VIN: 1GKS2GKC5FR692395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 243,440 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.