2015 GMC Yukon XL

243,440 KM

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2015 GMC Yukon XL

2015 GMC Yukon XL

SLE

2015 GMC Yukon XL

SLE

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

243,440KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10518927
  • Stock #: E5A056
  • VIN: 1GKS2GKC5FR692395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 243,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! Beautiful White 2015 GMC YUKON XL SLE 4WD! 5.3L V8. NO ACCIDENTS! MINT CONDITION. NO RUST. Has 243,440 Kms. Runs Great. No issues. Regularly Serviced. 8 Seater. Loaded with Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Remote Starter, Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Power Seats, BOSE Audio System, CD/AUX/USB, and Much More!
*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $20,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

